Walmart to host nationwide hiring for supply chain associates event this week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will be hosting a nationwide hiring event this week in an attempt to hire thousands of supply chain associates ahead of the holiday season.

The event will occur across 38 states and more than 130 cities throughout the U.S. beginning Nov. 3 and ending on Nov.4.

Locally, applicants can visit the Walmart Distribution Center located at 5801 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to apply.

The retailer will be filling a wide range of roles, including lift drivers and order-fillers at grocery facilities, order-fillers and shipping loaders at ambient facilities, diesel technicians and drivers at transportation facilities, as well as warehouse workers and power equipment operators in fulfillment facilities.

The average supply chain associate wage is $20.37 an hour based on position, shift and schedule, according to the company.

Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or click here to learn about positions and events near them.

All positions are considered full-time which qualifies workers for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) program.