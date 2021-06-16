Spectators, BITE NWA returning for this year's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G returns September 20-26 for its 15th anniversary.

ROGERS, Ark. — Golf fans and food lovers are being welcomed back to Northwest Arkansas this summer for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

144 of the world's best female golfers will compete for a $2.3 million purse at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., across three days of official LPGA tournament play.

The week-long schedule also includes community events.

Officials for the tournament say they are planning for the return of spectators to the tournament following an absence of fans last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted for the return of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G and to celebrate this 15-year milestone with the community,” stated Donna Morris, Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. “Since the tournament’s inception, we have strived to offer an affordable and accessible event for the entire community to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming back our many tournament supporters this September!”

BITE NWA is also returning this year as the BITE Experience @ the LPGA. This year's food festival will be held onsite at the Pinnacle Country Club in conjunction with the LPGA tournament from September 24-26. BITE NWA ticket holders will have access to the tournament ground and entrance to four viewing decks, as well as food and beverage samples from a variety of local restaurants. The event benefits the NWA Food Bank and Brightwater Culinary School.

Registration for a 5K @ the LPGA marathon will be available soon.

“The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G has grown into so much more than a golf tournament over the past 15 years,” said Mindy Sherwood, President, Procter & Gamble Walmart Global Customer Team. “We are thrilled for the return of the many ancillary community events that make #NWAChampionship Week so special and look forward to utilizing these events as a platform to continue to make a positive impact in the region.”