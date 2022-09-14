Walmart 'Baby Day' returns to Northwest Arkansas for National Baby Safety Month

To celebrate National Baby Safety Month, Walmart will host its 'Baby Days' events which will include giveaways, treats and appearances from Cocomelon characters.

ARKANSAS, USA — In celebration of National Baby Safety Month, Walmart is hosting its "Baby Days" event in the parking lot of multiple locations across Northwest Arkansas on Sept. 17 & 18.

The event will include giveaways, goodie bags, and appearances from fan favorite 'Cocomelon' characters. Photo opportunities will be available for families wanting to capture the moment with the characters.

The "Baby Days" event will take place at the following locations and times:

Rogers:

2110 W. Walnut St., 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17

Springdale:

4870 Elm Springs Road, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18

Fayetteville:

2875 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18

According to Walmart, there will also be deals and reduced pricing on over a thousand baby items online throughout the month of September to celebrate National Baby Safety Month.

