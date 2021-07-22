x
Looking for cheap concert tickets? The Walmart AMP is offering $20 tickets to some of their biggest shows

ROGERS, Ark. — For a limited time only, concertgoers will be able to snag $20 tickets to multiple shows at the Walmart AMP. 

The deal is part of Live Nation's Return to Live concerts promotion. 

Music lovers can get $20 tickets for the following shows at the AMP: 

  • Lady A - Saturday, Aug. 7
  • The Black Crowes - Tuesday, Aug. 10
  • The Avett Brothers - Friday, Aug. 13
  • Jim Gaffigan - Saturday, Aug. 28
  • Counting Crows - Saturday, Sept. 18
  • 3 Doors Down - Friday, Sept. 24
  • Shinedown - Sunday, Sept. 26 
  • NEEDTOBREATHE - Tuesday, Oct. 19 
  • Dierks Bentley - Friday, Oct. 22

The $20 tickets will be available starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 1, while supplies last. 

You can purchase tickets by visiting the Walmart AMP website, calling (479) 443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers. 

