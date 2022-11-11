List: Veterans Day deals and events in our area

ARKANSAS, USA — Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day and people throughout our communities are rallying together to find ways to honor those who have served our country.
Veterans Day Events
Northwest Arkansas
Art on the Bricks Walk
Downtown Rogers
Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Veterans Day Bicycle Ride
Slaughter Pen Dirt Jumps/Skills
Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.
Veterans Day Program
New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista
Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
NWACC Veterans Day Program
Northwest Arkansas Community College - White Hall Auditorium, Burns Hall
Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Veterans Day at MONAH
Museum of Native American History in Bentonville
Friday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
River Valley
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans
Veterans Park in Van Buren
Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
Veterans Day Parade and Celebration
Chaffee Crossing Historic District in Fort Smith
Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.
Veterans Day Parade
Van Buren Historic District
Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon.
Veterans Day Deals
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Click here for a full list of deals happening Nov. 11-13.
Applebee's
Active duty and military veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu while dining in on Friday, Nov. 11.
Casey's
Free coffee for active service members and veterans on Friday, Nov. 11.
Chili's
Free meal from a select menu (in restaurant only) on Friday, Nov. 11.
Chicken Salad Chick
Free meal for all veterans and active-duty military members on Friday, Nov. 11.
Cicis Pizza
Free buffet for veterans and active duty military members on Nov. 11.
Cracker Barrel
Free dessert for veterans and active duty military members on Friday, Nov. 11.
Denny's
Free Grand Slams for all military personnel on Friday, Nov. 11.
Dickey's BBQ
Free pulled pork sandwich for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11
Dunkin' Donuts
All retired and active military members can receive a free donut at participating locations on Friday, Nov. 11.
Golden Corral
Free "thank you" meal when dining in on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close during Military Appreciation Night.
IHOP
Free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11 (dine-in only).
Krispy Kreme
Free coffee and a donut on Nov. 11 at participating locations.
Logan's Roadhouse
Free meal between 3-6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on Friday, Nov. 11.
Outback Steakhouse
Veterans, active-duty military and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage (dine-in only) on Friday, Nov. 11.
Red Lobster
Free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fies and Coleslaw from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Red Robin
Free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Friday, Nov. 11
Schlotzsky's
Free chips and small drink with entree purchase Nov. 11-30 at participating stores (in-store only)
Sports Clips Haircuts
Many locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with a valid ID, call your local store to check for participation on Friday, Nov. 11.
The company will also donate $2 per haircare service to Sports Clips Help A Hero Scholarships.
Starbucks
Free tall (12 oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Friday, Nov. 11.
Torchy's Tacos
Free taco and beverage with proof of military ID (in-store only).
Twin Peaks
Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m (dine-in only) on Friday, Nov. 11.
Walgreens
Veterans, active military members and their families can receive 20% off regular eligible store items (in-store) from Friday, Nov. 11 - Monday, Nov. 14.
Wendy's
Free breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30 a.m. at participating locations on Friday, Nov. 11.
Click here for a full list of Veterans Day deals.
Did we miss any? Email us your Veterans Day event or deal to news@kfsm.com. You can also text the details to 479-785-5000.
OTHER STORIES: Arkansas WWII Veteran turns 100 years old
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.