List: Veterans Day deals and events in our area

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and several businesses are giving deals to veterans and hosting events to honor those who have served in the military.

ARKANSAS, USA — Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day and people throughout our communities are rallying together to find ways to honor those who have served our country.

Veterans Day Events

Northwest Arkansas

Art on the Bricks Walk

Downtown Rogers

Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Veterans Day Bicycle Ride

Slaughter Pen Dirt Jumps/Skills

Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Veterans Day Program

New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

NWACC Veterans Day Program

Northwest Arkansas Community College - White Hall Auditorium, Burns Hall

Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Veterans Day at MONAH

Museum of Native American History in Bentonville

Friday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

River Valley

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans

Veterans Park in Van Buren

Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

Veterans Day Parade and Celebration

Chaffee Crossing Historic District in Fort Smith

Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.

Veterans Day Parade

Van Buren Historic District

Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon.

Veterans Day Deals

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Click here for a full list of deals happening Nov. 11-13.

Applebee's

Active duty and military veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu while dining in on Friday, Nov. 11.

Casey's

Free coffee for active service members and veterans on Friday, Nov. 11.

Chili's

Free meal from a select menu (in restaurant only) on Friday, Nov. 11.

Chicken Salad Chick

Free meal for all veterans and active-duty military members on Friday, Nov. 11.

Cicis Pizza

Free buffet for veterans and active duty military members on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel

Free dessert for veterans and active duty military members on Friday, Nov. 11.

Denny's

Free Grand Slams for all military personnel on Friday, Nov. 11.

Dickey's BBQ

Free pulled pork sandwich for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11

Dunkin' Donuts

All retired and active military members can receive a free donut at participating locations on Friday, Nov. 11.

Golden Corral

Free "thank you" meal when dining in on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close during Military Appreciation Night.

IHOP

Free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11 (dine-in only).

Krispy Kreme

Free coffee and a donut on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Logan's Roadhouse

Free meal between 3-6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on Friday, Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse

Veterans, active-duty military and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage (dine-in only) on Friday, Nov. 11.

Red Lobster

Free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fies and Coleslaw from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

Red Robin

Free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Friday, Nov. 11

Schlotzsky's

Free chips and small drink with entree purchase Nov. 11-30 at participating stores (in-store only)

Sports Clips Haircuts

Many locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with a valid ID, call your local store to check for participation on Friday, Nov. 11.

The company will also donate $2 per haircare service to Sports Clips Help A Hero Scholarships.

Starbucks

Free tall (12 oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Friday, Nov. 11.

Torchy's Tacos

Free taco and beverage with proof of military ID (in-store only).

Twin Peaks

Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m (dine-in only) on Friday, Nov. 11.

Walgreens

Veterans, active military members and their families can receive 20% off regular eligible store items (in-store) from Friday, Nov. 11 - Monday, Nov. 14.

Wendy's

Free breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30 a.m. at participating locations on Friday, Nov. 11.

Click here for a full list of Veterans Day deals.

Did we miss any? Email us your Veterans Day event or deal to news@kfsm.com. You can also text the details to 479-785-5000.

