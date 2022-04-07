Venus Williams to give lecture at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville

Moderated by Danyelle Musselman, Venus Williams will give a distinguished lecture at the University of Arkansas on April 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennis superstar, equality advocate and fashion icon Venus Williams will be speaking at the University of Arkansas this April.

Williams will deliver a moderated Q&A as part of the Distinguished Lectures Committee series. Danyelle Musselman will be the moderator of the discussion.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the south entrance only.

It is free and open to the public, and tickets are not required.

Williams has received Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships, and four Olympic gold medals.

Not only does she have her fashion line and design firm, but Williams also served as an Executive Producer on the recent Oscar-winning biopic King Richard.

Click here for more information about the upcoming event.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.