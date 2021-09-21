VA to host Facebook Live event to address correlation between Veteran suicide and homelessness

The 30-minute event is open to the public and begins at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 21).

ARKANSAS, USA — On Tuesday (Sept. 21), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is hosting Resources for Veterans in Crisis: Suicide and Homelessness Prevention, a 30 minute Facebook Live event.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the VA says it recognizes the connection between Veteran suicide and homelessness and will be providing education and sharing resources aimed at preventing both through the month of September.

The VA says those who join the Facebook Live event will learn about the relationship between homelessness and the risk for suicide and how the COVID-19 pandemic and expiration of the eviction moratorium have exacerbated the risk for housing instability.

Speakers will share suicide prevention resources, including S.A.V.E. Training and the Veterans Crisis Line, and talk about other ways to help Veterans who may be showing signs of suicide risk.

To participate:

In the days leading up to the event, make a note of any questions you would like to ask the presenters and subject matter experts.

On Sept. 21, go to the VA’s Facebook page a few minutes before 2:30 p.m.

Refresh your page at 2:30 p.m.

Click on the video to watch the live discussion.

You can unmute and adjust the volume by using the volume control button at the bottom of the video.