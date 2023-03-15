US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor featured as special guest for family-talk event at Crystal Bridges

Justice Sotomayor will speak about her life, her work as a jurist and as an author of best-selling children’s books via zoom on Wednesday, March 22.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will speak at Crystal Bridges on Wednesday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

Justice Sotomayor will speak remotely from Washington, D.C. via zoom, sharing her life, her work as a jurist and as an author of best-selling children’s books.

Kassie Misiewicz, founder and artistic director of Trike Theater, will host the discussion in person with a live audience in Crystal Bridges’ Great Hall.

The family-oriented talk is presented as part of Spring Break Specials, a week of afternoon programs, artmaking and entertainment inspired by Diego Rivera’s America that aim to provide fun and educational experiences for visitors of all ages.

Associate Justice Sotomayor will answer select questions about herself and her book that were submitted by families that registered early for the event. The first 150 registrants will receive a free, signed copy of the book.

About Justice Sotomayor

Justice Sotomayor was born in the Bronx, New York. She earned a BA from Princeton University and a JD from Yale Law School. She served as assistant district attorney in New York County, and then as a litigator at Pavia & Harcourt. In 1991, President George H. W. Bush nominated her to the US District Court, Southern District of New York. In 1997, President William Jefferson Clinton nominated her to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. President Barack Obama nominated her as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on May 26, 2009 and she assumed this role August 8, 2009, becoming the first Latina to ever hold such a high position.

