U.S. Marshals Museum to host annual 'Evening in the Past' holiday event in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United States Marshals Museum is hosting its signature annual "Evening in the Past" holiday event on Monday, Dec.13.

“The U.S. Marshals Service played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement, including at the March on Washington, where Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,” said Leslie Higgins, the museum’s director of education. “Guests will have the opportunity to relive these historic moments while enjoying delicious food and cocktails.”

The event will include storytelling with Stephon Ferguson, an actor who has been featured in pieces by NPR, Time, and other media outlets for playing Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Marshals Museum located at 789 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith.