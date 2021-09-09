United Way of Fort Smith to host 'We Remember: A 9/11 Commemoration'

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The United Way of Fort Smith Area is holding a 9/11 remembrance at Chaffee Crossing, 7313 Terry St.
We Remember: A 9/11 Commemoration, a family-friendly, free community event, will take place on Saturday (Sept. 11) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The commemoration will honor sacrifices made by veterans, first responders and civilian and military heroes during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
This event includes:
- 9.11K and 5K Run of Remembrance (starts at 6 p.m.)
- Booths featuring resources for members and their families
- Food vendors
- Activities for children
Click HERE to register for the Run of Remembrance.