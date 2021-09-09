United Way of Fort Smith to host 'We Remember: A 9/11 Commemoration'

The commemoration will honor sacrifices made by veterans, first responders and civilian and military heroes during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The United Way of Fort Smith Area is holding a 9/11 remembrance at Chaffee Crossing, 7313 Terry St.

We Remember: A 9/11 Commemoration, a family-friendly, free community event, will take place on Saturday (Sept. 11) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event includes:

9.11K and 5K Run of Remembrance (starts at 6 p.m.)

Booths featuring resources for members and their families

Food vendors

Activities for children