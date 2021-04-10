UCI 2021 Cyclo-cross World Cup to close Centennial Park trails

With the Cyclo-cross World Cup beginning at Centennial Park soon, the park and several of its trails will be closed to the public.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2021 Cyclo-cross World Cup will take place on Oct.13 at Centennial Park causing several of the trails to be closed to the public.

The trails at the park are being closed ahead of time to maintain them for the event and for immediate clean-up after. The event is one of three Cylco-cross World Cup races to take place in the United States and will feature riders from 13 countries.

The park features that will be closed for the event are the following:

Chasing Gold and World Cup trails: closed to the public Oct. 4-15

North Trail Head: closed to the public from Oct. 11-14

Centennial Park in its entirety: closed to the public from Oct. 11-14

Spectators driving to the event are asked to use the free shuttle service from Baum-Walker Stadium because there will be no general public parking at Centennial Park. The shuttle will run continuously from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for event spectators.

Those participating by biking or walking the World Cup will be directed towards S. Mount Millsap Lane. The S. Centennial Park Lane entrance will be closed to those without VIP tickets.

The event schedule for the Cyclo-cross World Cup goes as follows:

10 a.m. – Gates open

12:30 p.m. – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Women Elite

2:05 p.m. – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Men Elite

Cyclo-cross shares similarities with mountain bike racing, cross-country cycling and criterium racing. Cyclo-cross course terrains are twisty, hilly, wet, muddy and full of obstacles that require riders to dismount and carry their bike at times. The courses are usually short giving spectators a front-row view of the race.

Fayetteville will also be hosting the UCI 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championship at Centennial Park on Jan. 28-30, 2022.

World Cup spectators will be required to provide proof of full vaccination with the final dose being at least two weeks prior to the race or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to entry. A screenshot on mobile devices will be allowed and on-site COVID-19 screening will be available at Baum-Walker Stadium.