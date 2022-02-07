UAFS to host several homecoming celebrations

Rising in the River Valley

Feb. 14th | 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.

The Bell Tower

Rising in the River Valley is a joint effort from UAFS, the United Way of Fort Smith, and the Crisis Intervention Center. This event is held annually as a rally to bring awareness about violence against women, men, and children.



Emotional Intelligence Skill Professional Development

Feb. 15 | Noon - 1 p.m.

Facebook Live

Follow the UAFS Alumni Office on Facebook and Instagram to join this FREE professional development opportunity hosted by the Center for Business & Professional Development at UAFS. Sponsored by Chambers Bank.



Hoedown Throwdown

Feb. 15 | 6 p.m.

Campus Center Reynolds Room

The Hoedown Throwdown is a line dancing competition featuring student groups. Groups will be challenged with creating a line dance centered around our “Wild Roarin’West” Theme to celebrate our Homecoming Game and our Lady Lions and Lions Basketball Team.



UAFS Alumni Bags at The Bakery

Feb 16 | 6:30 - 9 p.m.

The Bakery District

Alumni and current Lions are invited to sign up for this fun corn hole tournament at the Bakery District!

$10 per person to enter.



Stock the Pantry Pep Rally and Bonfire

Feb. 16 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Parking Lot West of Echols Building

Help UAFS collect non-perishable goods to be donated to the Community Services Clearinghouse and Lion Pride Food Pantry.



Trivia Competition

Feb. 17 | 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Campus Center Fireplace

Teams will compete in UAFS and Wild West trivia



Lady Lions Basketball (UAFS) vs. Angelo State University

Feb. 17 | 5:30 p.m.

Stubblefield Center

Students are invited to enter a Homecoming Sweatshirt Giveaway during half-time.



Lions Basketball (UAFS) vs. Angelo State University

Feb. 17 | 7:30 p.m.

Stubblefield Center

Homecoming Court announced at half-time



Western Showdown

Feb. 18 | 2-4 p.m.

Campus Green

Groups will compete in multiple western-themed carnival-type games.



Media Communication Reunion

Friday, February 18 | 7-9 p.m.

Center for Economic Development at the Bakery District | Registration Recommended

We’re celebrating Media Communication’s 10th anniversary by inviting all graduates from this program back for a night of fun with your favorite faculty and fellow grads.



Alumni Reunion Brunch

Feb. 19 | 10:30 a.m. to noon

Windgate Lobby – Registration Required

Alumni are invited to join the UAFS Alumni association for a brunch celebration and recognition of alumni award winners. $15 per person.



Tailgate

Feb. 19 | 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m

Parking Lot West of the Echols Building

The Homecoming Tailgate is geared toward UAFS Students, Alumni, and their families and is meant to build Lion spirit before the Homecoming Basketball Games on Saturday.



Lady Lions Basketball (UAFS) vs. Texas Permian Basin

Feb. 19 | 2 p.m.

Stubblefield Center

Homecoming Awards announced at half-time



Lions Basketball (UAFS) vs. Texas Permian Basin

Feb. 19 | 4 p.m.

Stubblefield Center

Crowning Ceremony announced at half-time