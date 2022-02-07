UAFS to host several homecoming celebrations

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith will begin its homecoming celebrations next week.
Events for homecoming 2022 will begin on Monday, Feb. 14 and take place until Saturday, Feb. 19.
This year’s events are themed, “The Wild Roarin’ West,” and will put a classic Western spin on traditional events.
This year's events include lawn games, a line dancing competition and a new alumni awards brunch celebration.
"Homecoming is my favorite time of year," said Alumni Director Jasmine Smith. "Nothing beats the buzz on campus and the excitement of a week full of activities. As a student I loved the competitions, and coming together as one. As an alumna there's a warm nostalgia to coming back to campus that is so wonderful to watch and experience."
A full list of events is listed below:
Homecoming King & Queen Voting
Feb. 14 - Feb. 16 | All Day
Online on NUMALink & at the Student Life Office
Banner Display Competition
Feb. 14 - Feb. 16 | All Day
Campus Center
(Banners will be moved to the Stubblefield Center during the week's Basketball games.)
Rising in the River Valley
Feb. 14th | 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.
The Bell Tower
Rising in the River Valley is a joint effort from UAFS, the United Way of Fort Smith, and the Crisis Intervention Center. This event is held annually as a rally to bring awareness about violence against women, men, and children.
Emotional Intelligence Skill Professional Development
Feb. 15 | Noon - 1 p.m.
Facebook Live
Follow the UAFS Alumni Office on Facebook and Instagram to join this FREE professional development opportunity hosted by the Center for Business & Professional Development at UAFS. Sponsored by Chambers Bank.
Hoedown Throwdown
Feb. 15 | 6 p.m.
Campus Center Reynolds Room
The Hoedown Throwdown is a line dancing competition featuring student groups. Groups will be challenged with creating a line dance centered around our “Wild Roarin’West” Theme to celebrate our Homecoming Game and our Lady Lions and Lions Basketball Team.
UAFS Alumni Bags at The Bakery
Feb 16 | 6:30 - 9 p.m.
The Bakery District
Alumni and current Lions are invited to sign up for this fun corn hole tournament at the Bakery District!
$10 per person to enter.
Stock the Pantry Pep Rally and Bonfire
Feb. 16 | 7-8:30 p.m.
Parking Lot West of Echols Building
Help UAFS collect non-perishable goods to be donated to the Community Services Clearinghouse and Lion Pride Food Pantry.
Trivia Competition
Feb. 17 | 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Campus Center Fireplace
Teams will compete in UAFS and Wild West trivia
Lady Lions Basketball (UAFS) vs. Angelo State University
Feb. 17 | 5:30 p.m.
Stubblefield Center
Students are invited to enter a Homecoming Sweatshirt Giveaway during half-time.
Lions Basketball (UAFS) vs. Angelo State University
Feb. 17 | 7:30 p.m.
Stubblefield Center
Homecoming Court announced at half-time
Western Showdown
Feb. 18 | 2-4 p.m.
Campus Green
Groups will compete in multiple western-themed carnival-type games.
Media Communication Reunion
Friday, February 18 | 7-9 p.m.
Center for Economic Development at the Bakery District | Registration Recommended
We’re celebrating Media Communication’s 10th anniversary by inviting all graduates from this program back for a night of fun with your favorite faculty and fellow grads.
Alumni Reunion Brunch
Feb. 19 | 10:30 a.m. to noon
Windgate Lobby – Registration Required
Alumni are invited to join the UAFS Alumni association for a brunch celebration and recognition of alumni award winners. $15 per person.
Tailgate
Feb. 19 | 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m
Parking Lot West of the Echols Building
The Homecoming Tailgate is geared toward UAFS Students, Alumni, and their families and is meant to build Lion spirit before the Homecoming Basketball Games on Saturday.
Lady Lions Basketball (UAFS) vs. Texas Permian Basin
Feb. 19 | 2 p.m.
Stubblefield Center
Homecoming Awards announced at half-time
Lions Basketball (UAFS) vs. Texas Permian Basin
Feb. 19 | 4 p.m.
Stubblefield Center
Crowning Ceremony announced at half-time
