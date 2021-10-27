UAFS to host Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will host Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero in a town hall discussion on Friday, Oct. 29.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas- Fort Smith's (UAFS) Democracy Project will host Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero in a town hall discussion on topics relating to his position, policies and the power of young Arkansasans in government.

Dr. Romero will speak at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29., in the Reynolds Room of the UAFS Campus Center. Attendees can also join virtually by registering here.

This town hall is part of the UAFS Democracy Project’s Political Lion Series. Dr. Romero will discuss the complexities of the Arkansas Health Secretary’s position and his role in shaping health policy in Arkansas. He will also talk about the power young Arkansans have when they become involved in the political and health policy-making processes in their state. He will discuss the best health practices to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and answer audience questions.

Dr. Romero served as chairman of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACIP provides advice and guidance to the Director of the CDC regarding the use of vaccines and related agents for the control of vaccine-preventable diseases in the United States. This committee is also heavily involved in the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.