UAFS to host viewing of United States Supreme Court oral argument

The outreach program provides students with the opportunity to witness the operations of the Supreme Court on a first-hand basis.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — University of Arkansas - Fort Smith announced that the Arkansas Supreme Court will travel to the campus as part of the Court's "Appeals on Wheels" program on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The outreach program provides students with the opportunity to witness the operations of the Supreme Court on a first-hand basis. The Court will hear an oral argument at 10 a.m. in the case CR-22-114, Shawn Cone v. State of Arkansas, an appeal from Craighead County Circuit Court.

Although most appeals are completed in written form through briefs, oral argument provides an opportunity for the attorneys on each side of a case to further explain certain legal points and for the Justices to ask questions directly of the attorneys about material they have included in their written briefs.

After the oral argument, Court Justices will meet with various student groups to answer general questions about the law, hold discussions on how courts work and the role of judges in the judicial system.

“It is important for the judicial branch of government to go out into the community and show citizens the manner in which an appellate argument is conducted,” said Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. “We do not want people to feel far removed from the judiciary. The judicial branch is essential to keeping a system of checks and balances in place. We hope that members of the public, as well as students, will attend this court hearing.”

According to a release from UAFS, the public is invited to attend but seating is limited and individuals will not be allowed to enter after the argument has started.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device