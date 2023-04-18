Golden Globe winner Tyler James Williams to speak during UA lecture series event

The actor will speak at the UA Distinguished Lecture Committee's series at the Fayetteville Town Center on Thursday, April 27.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 2023 Golden Globe winner Tyler James Williams is set to speak during the University of Arkansas Distinguished Lecture Committee's series on Thursday, April 27.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature a moderated Q&A from the actor.

Williams won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, Comedy or Drama for his role of 'Gregory Eddie' in the hit award-winning series Abbott Elementary.

After hitting it off with Quinta Brunson on A Black Lady Sketch Show, she specifically wrote the Abbott Elementary substitute teacher character with Williams in mind. He will next be seen recurring in the sketch comedy History of the World: Part II, which premiered on Hulu in March.

The actor was discovered at 5-years-old for Chris Rock's Everybody Hates Chris, starring in the show for four seasons.

Beyond the acting world, Williams is a musician, songwriter and producer. He was born in Harlem, N.Y.C. and raised in Yonkers.

The lecture series event is free. UA students, faculty and staff can reserve tickets on April 19, while tickets will be available to the general public on April 21 starting at 9 a.m.

Tickets for the event can be reserved here.

You can also watch the event live on the UA Productions YouTube channel.

