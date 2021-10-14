Trick or treating making comeback in Fayetteville and surrounding cities

Fayetteville and other surrounding cities' Boards of Health are approving all in-person fall activities for the 2021 season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — With the official arrival of fall, Halloween is soon to follow and this year parents are wondering exactly what that will look like for their children.

The Fayetteville Board of Health approved all in-person fall festivities for this year's season. Many other cities are following suit including Bentonville, Rogers and Fort Smith.

5NEWS took to social media, asking parents how they plan to approach this Halloween with these new developments coming into play.

“Obviously there is some concern given her age and the fact that they don’t have the vaccine available for her age group yet," said Jennifer Tripp said of her 6-year-old daughter. "We do wear masks whenever we do go out, my husband and I are both vaccinated. And, so we keep a mask on her, which she is really good about and you know to make sure we keep our distance while enjoying everything then we feel comfortable taking her outside to enjoy that type of event."

While some parents look to experts for answers, others have different concerns. Chelsea Welch says last Halloween was scary for reasons other than the pandemic. She says the drivers weren’t watching for children who were trick or treating.

“I’m just concerned about like last year the whole drivers part. This year I’m getting a safety vest and I’m gonna have a bigger flashlight," said Welch. "And my daughter I’m gonna have her put on one of those glow sticks, so hopefully, we’ll be safe."

Another mother says she’s sticking to what she knows this fall. Last Halloween, she says she socially distanced and she said nothing is changing for this year.

“My kids kept their masks on to try to keep them back from crowded houses and we would like to wait and let the kids get their candy and come back,” Shea Moore said. “And then I’d let my kids go up. And this year pretty much the same thing and just try to keep it not super crowded around people. ”

This October there are several Halloween events happening in the area. In Rogers, there will be a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat happening on October 28th and 29th at 4313 Pleasant Crossing Blvd. In Springdale, you can expect Halloween Fest at Shiloh Square in Downtown Springdale Saturday, October 30th from 4 to 7 p.m.