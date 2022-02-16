Train and Jewel bringing tour to Walmart AMP this summer

The multi-Grammy-winning band will be performing in Rogers on Sunday, July 17. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.

ROGERS, Ark. — Train, alongside Jewel and Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this summer during their AM Gold Tour.

The multi-Grammy-winning band will be performing in Rogers on Sunday, July 17. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and range from $40.50 to $130.50 in price.

You can purchase your tickets online or by calling 479-443-5600. You can also buy tickets in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Train is known for their hits Drops of Jupiter and Hey, Soul Sister.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.