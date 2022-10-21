Toyland event is back at the Bentonville Square

Toyland is happening on Friday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Bentonville Square and is free for everyone to check out.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Toyland is returning to the Bentonville Square!

Thousands are expected to be on hand for the one day show featuring the holiday season's hottest toys.

Live characters will also be at Toyland alongside vendors from the nation's top toy companies as we inch closer to the holiday shopping season.

