Toyland rescheduled due to weather concerns

The Toyland event will be rescheduled to next Friday, Nov. 11, due to weather concerns.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville announced in a statement Wednesday that the Toyland event will be rescheduled to next Friday, Nov. 11, due to weather concerns.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and run until 8 p.m. on the Bentonville Square.

"Throughout the day, kids of all ages can test out the newest toys exclusive to Walmart and available for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Characters from Paw Patrol, Minions, and Cocomelon will be on the Bentonville Square to interact with children and take photos! Santa will also be available all day for photos and holiday requests," a news release announcing the event said.

The event is a free, hands-on experience for kids of all ages that includes demo tables, play areas and race track sets; areas to test ride scooters, e-scooters, and e-bikes; inflatables, photo booths and coloring walls; and free giveaways and raffles.

Brands at Toyland include:

Fisher Price

Hasbro

Huffy

LEGO

Disney

Mattel

and more.

Toyland is put together by Downtown Bentonville Incorporated (DBI) and is presented by Walmart.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but has typically drawn nearly 20,000 visitors.

“It’s the most interactive way for kids to make holiday wish lists! We’re excited to partner with Walmart and its vendors again to host Toyland for our community. It’s a festive, spirited day for the entire family and serves as an ideal launching point for the holiday season. We encourage guests to enjoy the Toyland experience and visit our brick-and-mortar retail shops and restaurants while downtown,” says DBI Executive Director Andrew Heath.

Attendees are encouraged to use public parking and may need to consider biking or carpooling downtown on Friday for the event. There will be downtown street closures on the day of the event.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device