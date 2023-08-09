Tour de Tacos bike ride held this weekend in NWA

A block party awaited at the finish line where there were taco vendors, drinks, and music.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The NWA Tour de Tacos took place on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Bentonville.

The tour is a bike ride event benefitting the nonprofit organization, Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas.

Throughout the ride, bikers had different stops at different mile markers tacos and hydration stations.

A block party awaited at the finish line where there were taco vendors, drinks, as well as music.

"The Tour de Tacos is an incredible bike event because it combines tacos and cycling so everyone enjoys it. We have three different distances: 62 miles, 30 miles and 7 miles, so really for all skill levels and it is a great day of community to come out and eat and get on their bikes and raise money for a good cause in dress for success," said Rachel Cox, Executive Director of Dress for Success NWA.

According to its website, Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas "empowers women toward economic independence." The organization offers professional attire and "long-lasting solutions that enable women in Northwest Arkansas to break the cycle of poverty.

To learn more about Dress for Success, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device