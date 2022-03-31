Topgolf Live teeing off in Razorback Stadium this May

Golfers will have the chance to tee up inside Razorback Stadium this May.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Topgolf fans and Razorback fans will soon be able to combine two of their favorite things at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Topgolf Live will bring an immersive golf experience to Razorback Stadium May 5-8.

Golfers will get to tee up inside the stadium, getting the chance to hit golf balls at on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.

Toptracer technology accurately traces the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game, designed for all skill levels.

Tickets go on sale online to the public on Monday, April 4. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments with six players to a bay. With the initial on-sale date, only full bay reservations will be made available.

Food and drinks will be available, and spectator tickets can be purchased for $15. Prices start at $74 for players but students can snag their tickets for $45.

The “Razorback Experience” premium tickets, which are available starting at $180, include a gameday football locker room tour and photo opportunities, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat, two drink tickets, a complimentary Topgolf Lifetime Membership and a $10 off Topgolf game play card.

The Topgolf Live tour will also include a festival area with family-friendly games, photo opportunities and food and beverages.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.