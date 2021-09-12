Tim McGraw to perform at Walmart AMP in April 2022

Tickets for the April 2022 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.

ROGERS, Ark. — Three-time Grammy winner Tim McGraw has announced he's bringing his McGraw Tour 2022 to the Walmart AMP.

The country music superstar is kicking off his 17-city amphitheater tour in Rogers on Friday, April 29, 2022. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Recording artist Russell Dickerson is joining McGraw during his tour.

Fans can buy their tickets at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and range from $44.75 to $109.75 plus applicable fees.

You can buy your tickets online, in-person at the AMP or by calling 479-443-5600.

In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail. Neither add-on will give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. For more information about ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP visit www.amptickets.com.