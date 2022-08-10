Exploring Northwest Arkansas | List of local favorite spots

For those new to the area or who have called it home for years, Northwest Arkansas is booming with hiking trails, businesses and museums for the whole family.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From West Fork to Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas offers visitors and residents a variety of activities to fill your weekends.

Bike trails across the area will take you from the farther southern point of Northwest Arkansas to the most northern part.

Bella Vista

There are several different golf courses to choose from in Bella Vista

Designed by E. Fay Jones and Maurice Jennings and constructed in 1988, the chapel was commissioned by John A. Cooper, Sr. to honor his late wife, Mildred Borum Cooper.

The wall of honor was created to honor America's veterans. The park serves as a peaceful atmosphere to visit and learn about our nation's military history.

Bentonville

Fresh and local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and crafts are available to purchase at the Bentonville Square every Saturday and Thursday.

Open Wednesday-Monday (Closed on Tuesdays) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Trails, outside grounds and a museum full of high-profile artwork from across the world.

The Bentonville Square is home to several shops, restaurants and businesses.

Just up the road from Crystal Bridges, the Amazeum offers a family-friendly experience in its 50,000 square-foot space filled with exhibits and hands-on learning experiences for children.

Several exhibitions and performances from across the globe. The Tower Bar gives guests crafted cocktails and views of Northwest Arkansas.

A staple on the Bentonville Square, when it first opened in 1990, the museum was known as the Walmart Visitor Center.

Fayetteville

A huge selection of restaurants, bars and businesses call Dickson Street home. Some call it the "heartbeat of Fayetteville."

You can grab fresh, locally grown produce and goods at the Farmer's Market at the Fayetteville Square every Saturday and Tuesday. When the in-person season ends, the farmer's market operates year round to make sure everyone has access to items during every season.

The library is free and open for the public to go and enjoy all the amenities it has to offer. Along with isles of books, guests can take advantage of daily events. You can access a plethora of art displays and advanced technology.

Grab your ticket to one of the many broadway shows making a stop at the Walton Arts Center on Dickson Street.

Eureka Springs

Downtown Eureka Springs offers historical sites alongside local shops with a hometown feel.

Perched high above the Victorian Village of Eureka Springs is the 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa. Guests can enjoy its spas, wedding venues and ghost tours.

Since the chapel opened in the wooded area in 1980, over seven million people have visited.

Rogers

Come take your picture with the World's Largest Daisy BB Gun in Historic Downtown Rogers at the Daisy Airgun Museum. The non-profit corporation preserves and promotes vintage products and artifacts of the historic Daisy company while serving as a national tourism destination for Daisy fans and collectors.

Jump out some energy at this trampoline park in Rogers! It's great for birthday parties or to just bounce some energy out of your kids.

Beat the Arkansas summer heat by cooling off at the Rogers Aquatics Center. It offers rides and attractions for kids of all ages.

Test your cycling skills at the Railyard Bike Park and then catch a show at Railyard Live!

Whatever your music preference, the Walmart AMP has a show for you! The outdoor amphitheater has brought in acts that range from Tim McGraw to the Backstreet Boys. The AMP also hosts several other local events throughout the year.

Practice your golf swing year-round at the climate-controlled hitting bays. You can enjoy food and drinks at one of the 70+ bays.

Springdale

Check out all of the excursions and round trips you can take. They host special events during holidays that are fun for the whole family.

Visit Arvest Ballpark and enjoy a Naturals Minor League Baseball game! The family-friendly venue offers things to do for kids of all ages. They also have a variety of specials throughout the week/weekend.

Along with exhibits and an inside look into the history of Springdale, formerly known as Shiloh, you can explore six historical buildings on the museum grounds. There is also a research library with over 500,000 photographs of Ozark life.

From ice skating to pools with a slide, the Jones Center has a plethora of activities for families to choose from.

Rivers/Lakes/Hiking

Beaver Lake - Rogers

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve - Bentonville

Devils Den State Park - West Fork

Hobbs State Park - Rogers

Lake Atalanta Park - Rogers

Prairie Grove Battlefield Park - Prairie Grove

Razorback Regional Greenway - Northwest Arkansas

Slaughter Pen mountain bike trail - Bentonville

Tanyard Creek Nature Trail - Bella Vista

