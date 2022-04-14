'The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity' opens at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

The show will run from April 13 through May 8 at TheatreSquared and touches on subjects like racism, xenophobia and the "American appetite for spectacle."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is making a stop at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville.

The show is described as a hilarious, incisive satire that takes on the world of professional wrestling. It touches on subjects like racism, xenophobia and the "American appetite for spectacle."

It opened at TheatreSquared on April 13 and will run through May 8 with 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket prices range from $20-$54 and can be purchased online or by calling (479) 777-7477.

Show description:

Think pro-wrestling is all outrageous masks and pyrotechnics? Think again—there's so much more in this fresh, funny, and high-octane Pulitzer Prize finalist that transforms the West Theatre into a wrestling arena. This smackdown of a play brings a championship tale into the ring to create an invigorating theatrical experience you can't find on pay-per-view. In wrestling, as in life, behind every winner lies the story of a really excellent loser.

