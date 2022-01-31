The Black Keys set to perform at Walmart AMP

The Grammy-winning duo alongside The Velveteers will be at the Walmart AMP on Oct. 13.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Black Keys are bringing their Dropout Boogie Tour with Band of Horses and The Velveteers to the Walmart AMP this fall

The Grammy-winning duo will be at the AMP on Thursday, Oct. 13. Gates open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. and range from $59.50 to $199.50 plus fees.

You can purchase your tickets online or by calling 479-443-5600. You can also buy tickets in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. Last year, the duo received its 14th Grammy nomination, this time for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Delta Kream.

