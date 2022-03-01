Tech N9ne coming to JJ's Live this summer

JJ's Live announced rapper Tech N9ne will be performing in June with tickets going on sale this Friday, March 4.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JJ's Live announced Tech N9ne will be performing in Fayetteville this summer.

The concert is set for June 8 at 6 p.m. with tickets going on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

The rapper is known for hits Bout Ta' Bubble and Face Off.

