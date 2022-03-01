x
Events

Tech N9ne coming to JJ's Live this summer

JJ's Live announced rapper Tech N9ne will be performing in June with tickets going on sale this Friday, March 4.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JJ's Live announced Tech N9ne will be performing in Fayetteville this summer. 

The concert is set for June 8 at 6 p.m. with tickets going on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

The rapper is known for hits Bout Ta' Bubble and Face Off

JUST ANNOUNCED! 🎤 Tech N9ne is coming!! Mark your calendars for June 8th! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Want early access to these tickets?! Sign up for our newsletter at www.jjslive.com

Posted by JJ's Live on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

