Steele Horse Rally taking over Downtown Fort Smith

Back for their 8th year, the Steel Horse Rally kicked off Friday morning and concludes Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Local and out-of-town riders descended upon Garrison Avenue in Downtown Fort Smith Friday for the 8th annual Steel Horse Rally.

The free, family-friendly event drew over 135,000 people last year, giving the local economy a boost of nearly $20 million.

This year, the event is expected to be even larger and local businesses couldn’t be happier about what it means for them and others.

“It’s a great boost for the Fort Smith economy, especially down Garrison Avenue,” said Tim McNally, the general manager for Neumeier Enterprises (Papa’s Pub and Rib Room). “I think it’s felt throughout the city as far as motels, hotels – that type of business. We expect a good crowd Friday night and Saturday.”

Patrons can purchase a $5 charity cup that can be used anywhere in the downtown entertainment district and bars. All proceeds will go to three local charities – Antioch for Youth and Family, Children’s Service League and The Fort Smith Boys Shelter.

This year, the main stage was moved to Garrison Avenue, across from First National Bank, where anyone in attendance can catch live music from the Steel Horse All-Stars.

Friday night, action will move to the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola for pro and amateur motorcycle races. Saturday morning, back by popular demand, will be the Cops and Cones precision driving course where multiple law enforcement agencies from around the Natural State will compete.

“The really cool thing is they have a love for one another. We all love the open road, we love to ride and you can come in and feel the positive vibes here,” said Steel Horse president and founder, Dennis Snow. “To me, as a motorcycle rider and a veteran, that’s really what it’s all about.”

The rally will conclude Saturday night, but not before the fan-favorite Thunder through the Valley Motorcycle Parade will cruise down Garrison Avenue beneath a huge American Flag.

Be sure to check out this year’s Steel Horse Rally. Enjoy the warm weather and kick off your Mother’s Day Weekend in style.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.