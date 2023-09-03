Steel Horse Rally continues tradition with return to Fort Smith

New this year is the rally's "Steel Horse Strongman Showdown" weightlifting competition.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Steel Horse Rally returns to Fort Smith this year on May 5-6 with its charity motorcycle event to honor those who serve and raise money for local charities.

Members of the community will see the return of their favorite activities like "Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition" and the "Thunder through the Valley' motorcycle parade.

A new and exciting weightlifting event will be introduced this year, with men and women athletes competing head-to-head in a race against the clock. "Strong Man Showdown" is officially sanctioned and athletes can advance to Regional Strongman Competitions with a win at the event.

The showdown will take place next to the entertainment stage located in the parking lot across from First National Bank on 6th and Garrison Ave. Hillbilly Vegas will headline the event and donations will be taken to benefit local charities Antioch for Youth & Family, Buddy Smith Veteran's Home and the Children's Service League.

“You don’t have to be a biker to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the Steel Horse Rally. Experience the variety of vendors and events that are free and fun for the entire family,” said Steel Horse Rally President Dennis Snow.

Bikers can park their motorcycle in the middle of Garrison Ave. starting at 6:30 p.m. on May 5 and at 9 a.m. on May 6.

The "Thunder through the Valley" motorcycle parade will take place on Saturday and starts in the parking lot at Harry E. Kelley/Riverfront Park on the corner of Riverfront Drive and A Street.

Staging begins at 3 p.m. with kickstands up at 4 p.m.

The parade will go down A Street and will ride along Garrison Avenue. The parade is dedicated to the late Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen who worked with the staff of the Steel Horse Rally since its inception, according to organization's press release.

"VIB (Very Important Biker)" packages are available for a charitable donation that can be made on the organization's official page here.

The VIB package includes:

access to the Steel Horse Shootout Lounge at Tri-State Speedway on Friday, May 5 in Pocola, OK.

premium seating for the entertainment and Miss Steel Horse Rally Bikini Contest on the Steel Horse Rally Main Stage

the official 2023 Steel Horse Rally T-shirt and a 2023 commemorative bag filled with goodies

Volunteers seeking to assist during the Steel Horse Rally weekend can read more here and attend the volunteer meeting at the Wyndham Hotel at 700 Rogers Ave. on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

