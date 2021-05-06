It will be the biggest event to happen in Fort Smith since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Steel Horse Rally kicks off tomorrow in downtown Fort Smith. This year's event has a few last-minute changes.

Monday night's storms caused damage to the Fort Smith Park on Riverfront Drive, which is normally the staging area for the motorcycle parade. The staging area is now at the Riverfront Park and Miss Laura's. The parade will begin Saturday at 4 p.m.

Some hotels around the city are fully booked, with people from out of town coming to enjoy the annual event.

The Steel Horse Rally first revved into town in 2015. It will be the biggest event to happen in Fort Smith since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"We're always ready for anything after dealing with Covid, and after dealing with these terrible storms we had a couple of nights ago," Dennis Snow, Steel Horse Rally president said.

The Steel Horse Rally is a charity motorcycle rally honoring those who serve.

The rally begins Friday at noon, with vendors opening up and festivities getting underway. The event wraps up Saturday night.