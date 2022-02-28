Steel Horse Rally sets dates for May 2022

The 2022 Steel Horse Rally is taking over downtown Fort Smith this upcoming May with motorcycles, racing and live music.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith can expect a wave of motorcycles thundering downtown in May 2022 as the Steel Horse Rally sets its dates.

The 2022 Steel Horse Rally is set for May 6 and 7 in the 600 block of Garrison Avenue, right across from First National Bank of Fort Smith.

The rally is kicking off Friday, May 6, with the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola hosting the 2022 Steel Horse Shootout featuring officially sanctioned extreme flat track racing from professional and amateur racers from across the country. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m. The event will also feature Micro Wrestling plus other entertainment surprises with admission proceeds benefiting the Steel Horse Rally Inc. charity.

On Saturday, May 7, the Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition will begin at 10 a.m. and take place in the middle of Garrison Avenue in the 1100 block. The event will feature motorcycle units from even more cities and municipalities who will be riding their motorcycles through the challenging course.

This year’s live music performances will be Messer, a rock band from Dallas, Texas, and the Steel Horse All-Star Band featuring local and regional talent.

This will be the second year 21 and up rally goers who make a minimum charitable donation of $5 for a Steel Horse Rally Charity Cup will be able to walk with an alcoholic beverage throughout the rally site and Fort Smith Entertainment District. The participating merchant list is online and all proceeds from the cups will benefit Antioch for Youth and Family, the Fort Smith Boys Shelter, and the Children’s Service League.

According to rally coordinators, the rally has had a total estimated attendance of more than 300,000 visitors, donated more than $100,000 to local charities and has had a total estimated local economic impact of more than $60 million over the span of the last five years.

For more information about the 2022 Steel Horse Rally, or how to become a sponsor or vendor, click here, call (479) 414-3775 or email info@TheSteelHorseRally.com.

