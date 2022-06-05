Jones Center being prepared ahead of Springdale Cinco De Mayo Festival

The Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas will contribute funds from their Cinco de Mayo festival towards their Scholarship program.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas (HWOA) hosts the Cinco de Mayo festival at the Jones Center in Springdale.

According to Event Coordinator, Berenice Alcalá-Jimenez, the festival will be full of music, food, and education about the Hispanic culture. Alcalá said a Fashion show will also take place at the festival, featuring the work of Latin designers.

Often confused with the Mexican independence, the celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory against a French invasion in 1862. HWOA explained the Mexican army was very small and without the best equipment, yet they stood up to the strongest army at the time, the French. Executive Director, Margarita Solórzano, said it shows how one can do anything they set their mind to, even without the best tools.

All the funds of the festival will go towards their scholarship fund helping traditional and non-traditional Hispanic students.

“We know that during these times financially especially when they're first-generation it is very difficult economically many students having these big dreams but perhaps not having the financial support,” Said Alcalá. “So our scholarship fund represents that hope our students and to be able to give them a resource so that they can accomplish those goals”

They’ll have an awards ceremony, presenting 29 scholarships to recipients of the 2022 HWOA Scholarship.

The festival begins at Noon and ends at 7 p.m., at the Harvey and Bernice Jones Center for Families at 922 E. Emma Ave. Springdale, AR 72764

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.