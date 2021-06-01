Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange to play at Walmart AMP this October

Reviews of their last sold-out European arena tour, which was completed mere weeks before the world locked down, were unanimous in their praise.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Slipknot is bringing the Knotfest Roadshow 2021 with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange to the Walmart AMP on Tuesday (Oct. 26).

Slipknot’s live show continues to thrill their fiercely loyal following, selling out bigger venues with each outing.

Reviews of their last sold-out European arena tour, which was completed mere weeks before the world locked down, were unanimous in their praise, with Kerrang! awarding London’s sold-out show a 5/5 rating, declaring "there is no better metal band on earth than this.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (June 4) at 10:00 a.m. ranging from $29.50 to $99.50 plus applicable fees.

Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.

AMP Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about life again. To get back to life again. This tour is a long time coming, and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it,” said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

Last week Slipknot also confirmed the exciting news that they are working on new material, with artistic visionary and percussionist, M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, confirming to U.K. media that they are making “god music.”