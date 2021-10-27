'An Old Time Christmas' set to return to Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City's "An Old Time Christmas" event will feature two new shows along with festive foods, light displays and much more.

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City's "An Old Time Christmas" celebration is presenting two new production shows along with many holiday season favorites the park has to offer.

The "An Old Time Christmas" festival will begin Nov. 6, 2021, and run through Dec. 30, 2021.

Holiday festivities throughout the theme park include 30 shows each day and night, an elaborate eight-story, animated Christmas tree, over 6.5 million lights, Christmas in Midtown, holiday foods, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, the Frisco Sing-Along Steam Train, A Dickens’ Christmas Carol and rides running through the night.

The Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade will wind through the streets twice each evening. Multiple venues present other fan favorites such as The Living Nativity, the Saloon Frontier Fa-La-La Follies and Cool Yule, a show made up of performers and a live band, Gospel groups and more.

Producer Caset Robertson says the city’s new $500,000 production, a Broadway-style show called "Home For Christmas," will feature 12 singers and dancers, a four-piece band, 28 songs and over 40 costume changes.

“'A Dickens’ Christmas Carol' is also returning, with new staging, new music and new twists on the classic favorite," Robertson said. "It will be remarkable, from the snow to the beautiful set design, guests will be immersed in the Dickens’ experience. We have revitalized a holiday classic and made it into something really special.”

Silver Dollar City’s Steam Train will take riders on a sing-along adventure throughout the park. The town square will feature the Joy on Town Square’s custom-designed, video-motion, towering tree. The Christmas in Midtown’s area will feature light tunnels, wreath portals, flying angels, running reindeer, a moving train, stars, snowflakes and a giant turning globe, all created at Silver Dollar City.

Park guests will have the opportunity to watch demonstrating artisans create heirloom works of art. Guests can also visit family-style restaurants which will be serving holiday foods and treats created in on-site kitchens and bakeries.

Silver Dollar City’s largest and newest addition, Rivertown, showcases thousands of LED lights outlining Clara Belle’s Cinnamon Bread bakery and the Rivertown Smokehouse.

The two-month-long holiday event features over 6.5 million lights,1,000 decorated Christmas trees, 600 wreaths, and over three miles of garland and ribbon. Christmas In Midtown area with the colors of 1.5 million LED lighted tunnels and displays up to nine stories.