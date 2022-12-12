'Sharp Dressed Simple Man' tour returning to Walmart AMP in July

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, with Uncle Kracker, are bringing The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour to Walmart AMP on Friday, July 28, 2023.

ROGERS, Ark. — As part of the Cox Concert Series, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top along with Uncle Kracker will return to the Walmart AMP with their "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Presales will start on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Ticket prices range from $39.99 to $349.50 plus applicable fees.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has over 60 albums, 41 years of recording and tours and has remained a cultural icon that appeals to all generations, according to a press release from Walmart AMP. The band has also sold more than 29 million records in the United States.

"They popularized the Southern rock genre with songs such as 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Free Bird' in the 1970s. After releasing five studio albums and one live album, the band's career was abruptly halted when their chartered plane crashed on October 20, 1977, killing Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and backup singer Cassie Gaines, and seriously injuring the rest of the band," according to the press release.

In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked Lynyrd Skynyrd No. 95 on its list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

For 51 years, ZZ Top comprised of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and vocalist-bassist Dusty Hill, until Hill's death in 2021. Longtime guitar-tech Elwood Francis has stepped in on slide guitar, bass, guitar and harmonica.

The band developed a signature sound based on Gibbons' blues guitar style and Hill and Beard's rhythm section. Known for hits such as “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Gimme All Your Lovin,” ZZ Top has been at the forefront of music culture, performing at events like the 2014 Country Music Awards with Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line.

According to Walmart AMP, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each.

A new addition to the Walmart AMP is Premier Reserved Parking which reserves attendees a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance for $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows for the 2023 season.

Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered 30 days prior to the show date. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit https://waltonartscenter.org/amp/.

