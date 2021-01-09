Scott Family Amazeum to host job fair

Hiring managers will be on hand to meet and answer questions with museum tours and playtime available to those who attend.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — he Scott Family Amazeum invites 18 and over individuals who are energetic, outgoing and curious who are interested in full and part time positions to discover career opportunities at a job fair. The hiring event will take place on Tuesday (Sept. 14) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Amazeum's lobby.

Hiring managers will be on hand to meet and answer questions. Museum tours and playtime will also be available to those who attend.

Current openings include full and part-time guest service associates and museum floor play facilitators, including management positions in both areas.

Project manager and technician positions are available in the museum’s exhibits department.

Additional positions are available in the museum’s development, communications and educational departments.