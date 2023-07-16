Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville turns 8

The Amazeum celebrated its 8th year in business.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott's Family Amazeum in Bentonville celebrated its eighth birthday on Saturday, July 15.

The Scott Family Amazeum broke ground on April 16, 2014, and opened to the public on July 15, 2015, after nearly 10 years of work and planning. The museum was named in recognition of the contributions made by former CEO of Walmart Stores Inc., Lee Scott and his family.

The Amazeum celebrated with a "Clay-full" day letting people decorate a clay cake with their 8th birthday-themed stamp.

The day was full of excitement and celebration and lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event also provided ice cream for everyone to enjoy the celebration.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device