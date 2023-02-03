Rogers Short Film Festival to be held March 3-5 at the Victory Theater

The Rogers Public Theatre is selling tickets online and at the door for the event showcasing dozens of short films over the weekend.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Public Theatre and StudioChunky are set to host and present the Rogers Short Film Festival on March 3-5 at the Victory Theater in historic downtown Rogers.

Tickets are available online at the Arkansas Public Theatre website, or at the door throughout the festival. Day passes will include access to screenings and awards.

VIP Passes will consist of access to screenings, networking events, VIP Lounge, filmmaker workshops, entertainment, awards, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and after-parties over the course of the weekend. VIP Passes are All Inclusive.

The list of Official Film Selections can be viewed in their online booklet.

Media and filmmakers, crew, family, and friends are invited and encouraged to attend to celebrate the art of film. Current sponsors, donors, volunteers, and judges of the Rogers Short Film Festival and Arkansas Public Theatre will also be in attendance.

The Rogers Short Film Festival lets you compete against your peers in categories based on your experience and budget. Watch your film screened at the Victory Theater and explore the entertainment district in historic downtown Rogers.

The theatre promises "a groovy, non-stop weekend filled with screenings, networking, workshops, food, music, and entertainment."

