Rogers assisted living center holds therapy petting zoo for residents

The Magnolia Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rogers held a "Farmyard Affair" and brought several barnyard animals for a petting zoo for residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 60,000 people in Arkansas are living with Alzheimer's disease.

On Friday, June 17, a team at the Magnolia Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rogers held a "Farmyard Affair" and brought several barnyard animals for a petting zoo for residents.

Studies have found that animal therapy can help with dementia-related diseases by improving moods, providing calming effects, decreasing agitation, increasing physical activity and more.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.