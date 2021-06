Headliners include Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.

PRYOR, Okla. — The lineup for Rocklahoma 2021 was announced Tuesday.

Headliners include Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.

Rocklahoma is scheduled to happen on Labor Day weekend instead of Memorial Day in years past.

Early bird passes go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m.