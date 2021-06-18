Riverfront Blues Festival underway with free admission

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Front Blues Festival is happening this weekend, and admission is free to the public.
Concerts on Friday and Saturday night are slated to start at 7:00 p.m.
The two-day festival is showcasing a talented lineup of local bands and some from out of town.
“It’s free! It makes it even more wonderful! Bring a lawn chair. There’s plenty of steps to sit on, but bring an umbrella if you come out early. It’s kind of warm. It’s a beautiful day out here. There’s a lot of good stuff going on,” says Mosie Boyd, who was one of the first ones in line for the Blues Fest.
Here is where you can find the full list of the weekend lineup.