City of Fort Smith hosting Black History Month events

The River Valley is celebrating Black History Month with play performances, movie screenings and a gala hosted by the Mayor of Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith will be hosting a variety of events and celebrations during Black History Month that aim to showcase the rich history of the city and the major roles Black people have played in the development of the community.

On Friday, Feb. 4, the ArcBest Performing Arts Center is hosting a one-night-only performance of A Raisin in the Sun. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $20 for students, with a student ID required at entry, and go up to $40 for general admission. The $125 VIP admission includes premium seating, event swag bag, reserved parking, coat check and access to the VIP cocktail hour.

Tickets for A Raisin in the Sun are on sale now. For questions about tickets, contact Statement(s) by Sloan via email Statementsbysloan@hotmail.com or call (931) 777-4902.

The Malco 14 Theater, located at Central Mall, will show two matinees of the short documentary acknowledging Black History of Fort Smith entitled "The Fabric of Fort Smith."

Showings will be on Feb.11, Feb. 12 and Feb 13. Showing times and ticket pricing information has not been released.

On Feb. 25, The Mayor’s 2nd Annual Black History Gala black-tie event will return to the United States Marshals Museum. Ticket information has not been released.

