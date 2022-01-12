Rick Ross coming to JJ's Live in Fayetteville

Rapper Rick Ross is set to perform in Fayetteville on March 3. Tickets are on sale now.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JJ's Live in Fayetteville is bringing another big name to Northwest Arkansas this upcoming March.

Rapper Rick Ross is set to take the stage in Fayetteville on March 3, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $59.50, but tickets range up to $1,200 for VIP boxes.

Ross released his debut single "Hustlin'" in 2006 and has since collaborated with artists like Drake, The-Dream, and Akon.

