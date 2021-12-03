REO Speedwagon, Styx bringing 'Live & UnZoomed tour' to Walmart AMP

"I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour."

ROGERS, Ark. — Legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx are joining up again to perform in Arkansas in the summer of 2022.

The classic rockers encourage fans to take a break from the pandemic life and enjoy live music during their Live & UnZoomed tour.

Special guests Loverboy will also be on deck to rock out with some of their idols.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at noon and can be bought through the Walmart AMP's website.

The event will be on Monday, June 13, 2022, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Styx's Tommy Shaw says, "I can't think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we've known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!"

REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin said, "Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn't performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!"

Loverboy's Mike Reno proclaimed, "We can't wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it's gonna be awesome. These are all the groups I grew up with, and I'm there too. Best tour of the summer…guaranteed."