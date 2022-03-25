Razorback Elite Eight watch party happening at Bud Walton Arena Saturday

The watch party is free with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and tipoff is expected to start around 7:50 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A watch party is happening Saturday, March 26, at Bud Walton Arena as the Arkansas men's basketball team takes on the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

The game will be shown on the video board and TVs around the arena, according to a press release from Arkansas Athletics.

The watch party is free and open to the public with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and tipoff is expected to start around 7:50 p.m.

Fans are asked to park in lots 56, 56B, 60, or any lot west of Razorback Road. Those attending will have to enter the arena through the south, west, or east entrances.

A limited number of concession stands will be open at Bud Walton, and the SEC's clear bag policy will be in place along with metal detectors at entrances.

Other events planned for the night are entertainment from the HogWild Band and spirit squads, contests for the University of Arkansas Students, commemorative posters for the first 500 fans in attendance, live trivia during halftime, and a DJ on site.

This is the first time the Razorback men's basketball team has been to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances since the 90s.

