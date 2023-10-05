Queens of the Stone Age to perform at Walmart AMP with Viagra Boys, Jehnny Beth

"The End is Nero" tour invites people to come celebrate the end of the world, which the artists say is “in a month or two."

ROGERS, Ark. — Queens of the Stone Age recently announced their "The End is Nero" tour, which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The North American Tour will feature the Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth, encouraging people to come celebrate the end of the world, which the band says is “in a month or two."

According to the Walmart AMP, tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m., ranging from $34.50-$79.50.

The band's newest album, In Times New Roman, will be available digitally and physically on Friday, June 16, via Matador Records.

Walmart AMP recently announced its new 'AMP Underground', an add-on, all-ages club experience. Located underneath Choctaw Plaza, Walmart AMP says the space includes a private bar and limited food menu to purchase, lounge seating, live concert video and audio feed, private restrooms and priority entry into the venue.

Tickets for the event can be purchased:

Online here

In person at the Walmart AMP Box Office or Walton Arts Center Box Office

By calling 479-443-5600

