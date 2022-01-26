2000s rockers Puddle of Mudd performing live at JJ's in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — JJ's Live is bringing another big act to Fayetteville this March.
Puddle of Mudd is set to take the stage at the music venue on Saturday, Mar. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, but the presale begins Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Fans will need to sign up for the JJ's Live newsletter to gain early access.
General admission tickets start at $25, but you can secure a VIP Party Box for $3,000.
The rock band is known for hits such as Blurry, Psycho and She Hates Me.
Click here for more information on the upcoming show.
