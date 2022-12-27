Procession route for Detective Paul Newell's memorial service in Rogers

The procession for the detective who died in the line of duty will start after the service is over, estimated to be at noon.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Memorial Service for Detective Paul Newell will be held on Dec. 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, AR. 72758.

The memorial in Rogers and the burial in Maysville will be open to the public.

The procession route for fallen Detective Paul Newell will start after the service is over, estimated to be at noon.

It will start at Cross Church Rogers and end at the Maysville Community Cemetery.

The route is as follows: (all are welcome to line the course as the procession comes through)

Leaving Cross Church and going northbound on S. 52nd St.

Proceed north on S. 52nd St. to SW. Walton Blvd.

At SW. Walton Blvd., the procession will go west.

The procession will proceed on SW. Walton Blvd. to SW. 14th St.

At SW. 14th St., the procession will go west.

The procession will proceed on SW. 14th St. When it reaches the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the procession will stop on SW. 14th St. (in front of the Sheriff’s Office) for 30 seconds.

After the 30-second stop, the procession will proceed on SW. 14th St. to SW. Elm Tree Rd.

At SW. Elm Tree Rd. the procession will go north.

The procession will proceed on SW. Elm Tree Rd. to State Highway 72.

At State Highway 72, the procession will turn west.

The procession will continue west on State Highway 72 through Hiwasse and into Gravette until it reaches State Highway 59.

At State Highway 59, the procession will go north and then go west on State Highway 72.

The procession will continue west on State Highway 72 into Maysville.

At the State Highway 72 and State Highway 43 intersection, the procession will go north on State Highway 43.

The procession will proceed on State Highway 43 for approximately 1 mile and turn into the Maysville Community Cemetery

Parking: (see attached map and look for signs)

BCSO Employees: BCSO Parking Command Staff: Restricted Parking Public Parking/Media: Public Parking Police/First Responder Participating in procession: Park in Assigned Procession Lot Civilian Motorcycles: Park in Motorcycle Parking Lot

