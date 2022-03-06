Pride Month events in Northwest Arkansas | List

Looking to join in on the largest LGBTQIA+ Pride celebration in Arkansas? Here's all the info on events happening in the area.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in Arkansas returns to Fayetteville on Saturday, June 18 with a full weekend of fun events celebrating Pride.

The NWA Pride Festival will have vendors, mainstage entertainment, and the Equality Crew Youth Zone, which will all run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, the NWA Pride Parade will follow the festival, beginning on Dickson Street at 5 p.m.

Pride Parade organizers announced that the NWA Trans March will return for its second year as part of the Pride Weekend "in an effort to lift visibility and advocate for the trans community," organizers said.

The Trans March will begin at noon and end with a rally at the Festival Main Stage in the Walton Art Center parking lot.

NWA Pride Festival: Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dickson St. and West Ave. in Fayetteville

Trans March: Saturday, June 18 beginning at noon Dickson St. in Fayetteville

NWA Pride Parade: Saturday, June 18 beginning at 5 p.m. Dickson St. in Fayetteville

Big Gay Market: Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Fayetteville

Glitterville: Saturday, June 18 at 8:30 p.m. George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville



Glitterville, the "official party" of NWA Pride, will be held at George's Majestic Lounge beginning at 8: 30 p.m. Glitterville is 18+ and will have the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Symone, an Arkansas native, as well as Fayetteville's own Maddy Morphosis, who was in season 14.

Tickets to Glitterville are available here.

The Big Gay Market is a market with a goal to introduce the community to local artists, makers, and small business owners who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The BGM is in partnership with NWA Equality and a part of the official Pride festival.

If you're interested in being a vendor in the BGM, click here.

If you are traveling to Northwest Arkansas for Pride events, The Graduate Hotel at 70 N. East Ave. in downtown Fayetteville is offering special room rates as the official hotel of Northwest Arkansas Pride.

Follow the Facebook event or visit nwapride.org for updates and more information about the event organizer, the NWA Center for Equality.

