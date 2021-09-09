Pop-up Monarch park free to all in Downtown Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — A free pop-up butterfly park will be available for all to experience in Springdale on Friday (Sept. 17).
Monarch Park – An Endangered Encounter will be held in the parking spots in front of Famous Hardware in Downtown Springdale at 113 West Emma Ave.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can learn about the endangered Monarch Butterfly, its habitat and its yearly pitstop in Springdale during its migration from Canada to Mexico.
Monarch Park is hosted by the Downtown Springdale Alliance and funded through a grant from the Better Block Foundation in honor of “Parking Day” in which cities around the world redeem downtown spaces normally used for parking to create pop-up parks and spaces of community engagement.