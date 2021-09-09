Pop-up Monarch park free to all in Downtown Springdale

Learn about the endangered Monarch Butterfly, its habitat and its yearly pitstop in Springdale during its migration from Canada to Mexico.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — A free pop-up butterfly park will be available for all to experience in Springdale on Friday (Sept. 17).

Monarch Park – An Endangered Encounter will be held in the parking spots in front of Famous Hardware in Downtown Springdale at 113 West Emma Ave.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can learn about the endangered Monarch Butterfly, its habitat and its yearly pitstop in Springdale during its migration from Canada to Mexico.