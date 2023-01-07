Pig Trail Harley-Davidson hosts mental health awareness event in Rogers

The event hosted a motorcycle stunt show, live auctions and custom bikes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — Pig Trail Harley-Davidson hosted a mental health awareness event on Saturday, July 1.

The event featured live music at the Pig Pen Entertainment Venue in Rogers. There was also a motorcycle stunt show, live auctions and custom bikes.

5NEWS spoke with the General Manager of Pig Trail Harley Davidson, Kyle Johnson who explains why this event is so important.

"To help build awareness and to help those that may be struggling. Mental health awareness is a concern so just want to help be a part of that," said Johnson.

The event benefits the International Bipolar Association which empowers people living with the disorder by providing advocacy, education, and support.

To read more about this association, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device